Wednesday morning earthquake rattles the Mission Valley

MISSOULA - An early Wednesday morning earthquake rattled Western Montana.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reports a magnitude 3.7 tremblor hit just outside of Ravalli shortly after 6:45 a.m.

Initial reports from the USGS stated the earthquake registered 4.7 on the Richter Scale.

Over 150 people filed reports with the USGS stating they felt the quake.

People who felt the earthquake told MTN News of dishes rattling and windows shaking in the Ronan area.

MTN News has received a report that the quake was felt as far south as Corvallis in the Bitterroot Valley.

There are no reports of damage at this time.

The Saint Ignatius Police Department stated on Facebook that "there have been no fire emergency services calls relating to the earthquake."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.