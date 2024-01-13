Watch Now
West Central Montana Avalanche changes forecast schedule

The West Central Montana Avalanche Center will now publish consecutive forecasts on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jan 12, 2024
MISSOULA — The West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation, which serves the Missoula, Seeley, and Bitterroot areas, has changed its forecasting schedule.

The Center will now publish consecutive forecasts on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday -- changing from their Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday schedule.

The West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation shared online that the fourth day of forecasting will NOT cost extra resources.

This new, consistent schedule will provide coverage of the highest-use days of the week – the weekend.

Conditions will be monitored on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, and the avalanche center will provide necessary updates during significant storm-avalanche cycles.

If you choose to recreate in the backcountry, always check the avalanche forecast as part of your preparation.

The latest avalanche forecast can be found at https://missoulaavalanche.org/.

