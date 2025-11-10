West-central Montana hunter check stations see bump in deer harvest after 3 weekends 

MISSOULA — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reports that after three weekends of big game general hunting season, hunter check stations in west-central Montana near Anaconda, Bonner, and Darby are collectively reporting harvest totals for both white-tailed and mule deer slightly up over 2024 and the five-year average.

The deer harvest showed an extra bump over the weekend as the first signs of the rut began, which should increasingly boost hunter success over the next few weeks. Elk harvest is down slightly region-wide, and hunter trips through the stations are up.

The stations tallied 5,643 hunter stops during the first three weekends of the season, compared to 5,212 during the same period last year. Those hunters checked 88 mule deer, compared to 68 in 2024 and 188 white-tailed deer, compared to 168. Stations are reporting 180 elk, compared to 196 last year.

The check station near Darby has almost identical totals to last season at this point for elk and deer harvest and hunter traffic. At Bonner, elk harvest is a bit down so far, but the station has seen more deer this season than in the past few. Mule deer harvest, in particular, saw a bump over the weekend, compared to the first two.

The general big game season has almost reached its midway point. It began on Oct. 25 and closes on Sunday, Nov. 30.

FWP notes that although wildlife check stations sample a relatively small portion of the overall effort and harvest, they capture important trends and biological information, and by stopping to report a harvest or an experience, hunters are helping with wildlife management in Montana. FWP reminds hunters they must stop at all wildlife check stations that they pass, even if they have not harvested any animals.

CWD sampling locations

Hunters can help with chronic wasting disease (CWD) management by submitting samples from harvested deer, elk, and moose for testing. In west-central Montana, the wildlife check stations near Bonner, Darby and Anaconda are all collecting CWD samples, as well as specific CWD sampling locations in Drummond (Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. - dark), and at the Missoula FWP office (Monday - Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.). For a complete list of stations and hours across the state, visit fwp.mt.gov/cwd. Hunter can also take samples themselves and mail them to the wildlife lab for testing.

Although CWD testing is voluntary, samples from hunter-harvested deer, elk and moose are critical to FWP’s understanding of this fatal disease. Most big game hunting districts around west-central Montana are Priority Surveillance Areas for CW, which are areas where FWP is making a concerted effort to gather more samples. All sampling is offered for free to hunters. Hunters play a key role in understanding CWD by providing data and in minimizing the spread by disposing of wildlife parts properly. Read more at: fwp.mt.gov/cwd.