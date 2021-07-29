Western MT responds to mom’s plea for help in finding missing daughter

MISSOULA — The mother of a missing Missoula woman asked for help, and the community has responded.

Wednesday on MTN News, Angela Mastrovito made a plea to the public, asking for someone to help organize a volunteer search party to find her daughter.

34-year-old Rebekah Barsotti was last seen July 20 as she set out for a hike along the Clark Fork River in Mineral County near mile marker 71 on Interstate 90.

Following our story, Mastrovito was contacted by numerous people donating their time.

Mother looking for help in finding woman last seen in Mineral County

One person agreed to organize several searches, starting Friday. Four groups of rafters and floaters are set to enter the water Friday and Saturday.

The search party is also looking for anyone with ATVs or horses, as well as people to walk the shoreline.

Volunteers will be gathering at the River's Edge Resort in Alberton Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 9 a.m. and the search efforts will be coordinated on-site.

You can reach out to Mastrovito by phone at (540) 834-6131 or on her Facebook page.

Mastrovito said she's grateful for the efforts of the Mineral County Sheriff's Office and others, but with their resources spread thin she believes a volunteer search can be helpful.

