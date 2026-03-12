Winter storm impacts Western Montana ski resorts

UPDATE 2: 1 p.m.

Hellroaring Basin is now open at Whitefish.

UPDATE 1: 12 p.m.

Lookout Pass Ski Area will not open on March 12 due to a power outage. If power is restored, they hope to open on March 13.

Chair 5 and the East Rim are now open at Whitefish.

First report:

With high winds gusting throughout Western Montana, ski resorts are making decisions on their operations.

Snowbowl, north of Missoula, as well as Blacktail, near Lakeside, are closed on Thursday, March 12.

Wind, rain, and snow are impacting Lookout Pass Ski Area on the Montana-Idaho border. Power issues have delayed opening.

Lookout staff are working with their service provider and plan to make the final call on opening at 11 a.m. Pacific Time.

Whitefish remains open. However, the East Rim and Hellroaring Basin are closed for avalanche mitigation. Do not travel in those areas of the resort.

If a chair does close, Whitefish will update patrons via their online snow report.

Discovery and Lost Trail are open.