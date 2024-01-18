Winter weather makes for slow traveling in Western Montana

MISSOULA — Although the snow may have slowed down overnight, Wednesday was a tough one for traveling on the roads in the Jocko Valley.

During the day, it was slow but passable on U.S. Highway 93 from Missoula to Arlee.

We found people filling up their gas tanks and buying last-minute supplies at the only gas station in Arlee.

A clerk told us they had employees call out because they couldn't make the drive.

As the sun went down the snow picked up and driving back from Arlee was a white-knuckle affair with slick roads with very low visibility.

It was the same story on Interstate 90, although there were also several accidents, including one that closed the westbound lanes of the freeway in the Frenchtown area.