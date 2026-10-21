White-nose syndrome, a deadly fungal disease, confirmed in bats at Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER, Mont. — Glacier National Park has confirmed the presence of white-nose syndrome in a little brown bat found dead in the Saint Mary area of the park in May.

Samples collected from live bats in June also confirmed the presence of Pseudogymnoascus destructans, the fungus that causes white-nose syndrome, in multiple bats on the park's east side. These are the first detections of both the fungus and the disease in Glacier National Park and Glacier County.

White-nose syndrome is a disease caused by a fungus that infects hibernating bats. The disease causes bats to wake during hibernation, depleting critical fat reserves and often leading to dehydration, starvation and death.

With support from the Glacier National Park Conservancy, Natural Resource Fund Source and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Glacier National Park has monitored bat diversity, occupancy and health since 2011. Biologists have documented 10 bat species within the park.

All bats in Glacier feed on insects and serve as prey for other wildlife, including raptors and weasels. Significant declines in bat populations could have far-reaching effects on the park's ecosystems and neighboring landscapes.

The park is also participating in ongoing research to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect bats from white-nose syndrome. Between 2024 and 2026, park biologists captured and processed 529 bats as part of the study. Of those, 265 received a vaccine, while 264 received a placebo.

Each bat was fitted with a tag, allowing researchers to monitor survival rates as the bats emerge from hibernation each spring. By comparing survival rates between vaccinated bats and those that received the placebo, researchers hope to better understand the vaccine's effectiveness in protecting bats in the wild against white-nose syndrome.

Since its discovery in 2006 in New York state, white-nose syndrome has spread across North America, killing millions of bats. The disease spreads primarily through bat-to-bat contact, and the fungus can persist in underground environments for many years, continuing to infect new bats. The disease has been confirmed in 42 states and nine Canadian provinces.

White-nose syndrome does not infect humans or pets. However, people can unintentionally spread the fungus to new areas on clothing, shoes and caving equipment.

To help protect bats, never handle or pick up a bat. After visiting a cave or other bat habitat, decontaminate gear, footwear and clothing by following U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decontamination guidance.

Learn more about white-nose syndrome and how it impacts bats.

Established in 1916, the National Park Service preserves America's most treasured natural and cultural places for the enjoyment, education and inspiration of current and future generations. Learn more at nps.gov.

