Woman arrested after allegedly threatening teens with knife, barricading herself inside Missoula County home

MISSOULA — A woman is in custody after threatening two teenagers with a knife and barricading herself inside a home in Missoula County Monday evening.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 1100 block of Ursus Way at approximately 7:35 p.m. on a report of an assault with a weapon.

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A caller reported that her two teenage children were near the residence feeding livestock when a female resident threatened them with a knife. Before deputies arrived, the suspect barricaded herself inside the home.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team (SRT) was called to the scene to reduce risk to both deputies and the suspect. Deputies issued multiple commands for the woman to exit the residence and deployed less-than-lethal tactics.

The suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody just before midnight. Authorities say there is no ongoing public safety risk related to the incident.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office acknowledged assistance from the Frenchtown Rural Fire District and the City of Missoula Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities say they will provide more details as they become available.