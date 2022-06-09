Zinke projected to win Republican primary in Montana Western Congressional District

HELENA — After a tight race and a nearly 48-hour wait for the final results, it appears former U.S. Rep. and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has secured the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Montana’s new western congressional district.

The last large pool of uncounted votes – from Lincoln County – were released Thursday afternoon, extending Zinke’s lead over orthopedic surgeon and former state Sen. Al Olszewski.

Lincoln County counted all of its ballots by hand. The county election administrator says their absentee ballots were cut too short by a quarter of an inch, so they would not run through the automatic ballot-counting machines.

Zinke was generally considered the frontrunner in the 1st Congressional District Republican primary. He had previously represented Montana in the House, had raised by far the most money and boasted the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. However, Olszewski had portrayed himself as the best choice for conservatives.

As the results came in Tuesday night, Zinke took a narrow lead and generally held on to it – though Olszewski briefly pulled ahead after a large report from Flathead County.

In the general election, Zinke will now face Democratic candidate Monica Tranel, a Missoula attorney, and Libertarian John Lamb of Bozeman.