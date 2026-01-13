‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams dies after battle with prostate cancer

Scott Adams, the creator of the Dilbert comic strip, has died.

His former wife, Shelly Miles, announced Adams’ death during a livestream Tuesday morning, reading from a letter he had written.

“I had an amazing life. I gave it everything I had,” Miles read. “If I got any benefits from my work, I’m asking that you pay it forward as best as you can.”

RELATED STORY | 'Dilbert' cartoon creator says he has same prostate cancer as Joe Biden

Adams revealed in May that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. He shared the diagnosis after former President Joe Biden publicly disclosed his own cancer diagnosis.

President Donald Trump paid tribute to Adams on Tuesday.

"Sadly, the Great Influencer, Scott Adams, has passed away. He was a fantastic guy, who liked and respected me when it wasn’t fashionable to do so," Trump said. "He bravely fought a long battle against a terrible disease. My condolences go out to his family, and all of his many friends and listeners. He will be truly missed. God bless you Scott!"

Dilbert, a satirical take on office culture, debuted in newspapers in the late 1980s and became one of the first nationally syndicated comic strips, appearing in about 2,000 papers at its peak.

RELATED STORY | Publications drop 'Dilbert' comic after artist's racist comments

The comic strip was dropped by many newspapers in 2023 after Adams made racist remarks about Black Americans.

Adams was 68 years old.

