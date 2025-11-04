Dick Cheney, from Ford’s chief of staff to Bush’s vice president, dies at 84

Former Vice President Dick Cheney, who served in the White House under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009, has died at age 84, according to the Associated Press, citing a family statement.

Cheney died from complications of pneumonia and cardiovascular disease, the statement said. His family — including wife Lynne and daughters Liz and Mary — were by his side late Monday.

“For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House chief of staff, Wyoming’s congressman, secretary of defense and vice president of the United States,” the statement said. “Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness and fly fishing. We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country, and we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

As Bush’s vice president, Cheney took on a central role in administration policy and was a key voice on national security after the attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

His White House career dated back to the Nixon administration. He served as President Gerald Ford’s chief of staff from 1975 to 1977. After Ford lost the 1976 election, Cheney entered elected office, serving as Wyoming’s lone member of the U.S. House from 1979 to 1989.

He left Congress to become secretary of defense under President George H.W. Bush from 1989 to 1993, overseeing Operation Desert Storm.

A major figure in Republican politics for decades, Cheney announced last year that he would endorse Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.