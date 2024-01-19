Butte's annual Snoflinga winter festival begins this weekend

BUTTE — The Zamboni driver is getting the ice smooth, there’s snow on the ground, and the weather is chilly — it must be time for Butte’s annual Snoflinga Winter Festival.

It’s here to show you that even though it’s cool outside, there are plenty of cool things to do.

“It’s celebrating all things winter, basically, so there’s a lot of different outdoor and indoor winter activities going to be offered to people,” said Snoflinga organizer Grant Wallace.

Beginning Jan. 19 and continuing through the weekend, people will get a chance to participate in some free winter events throughout the city.

“Cross-country skiing, there’s skate skiing up at Homestake Lodge, there’s going to be lots of kids’ events going on at Stodden Park, along with a Polar Plunge event raising money for Special Olympics here in Montana,” said Wallace.

The event is run by the Butte Community Fitness Foundation and sponsored by several local businesses.

“Get out and be active throughout winter, you know, it’s easy to stay inside and not do a whole lot, but it’s an awful long time to be doing that,” said Wallace.

The Zamboni was already getting the ice ready at the High Altitude Ice Center where opening ceremonies will begin at 5 p.m. on Jan. 19.

“We got a bonfire, we got a concession, we got skate rentals, we have a lot of people that come down and it’s a fun night,” said Ben Whiteford.

Ben admits it’s cool to be the Zamboni driver and everyone loves the Zamboni.

“It’s just something that—it’s a unique thing, it’s unique. It’s a nice piece of machinery that produces good ice and that’s fun, right?” he said.

You can find when and where the events at happening at the Snoflinga website.