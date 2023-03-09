C.M. Russell Museum prepares for Western Art Week

GREAT FALLS — Western Art Week is just around the corner. While it has changed from years past, for the C.M. Russell Museum, there are still plenty of works to see and even bid on during this exciting time.

Several western art pieces, including some by Charlie Russell himself, will be part of the sealed bid sale during Charlie's March Roundup, just one of the many components of Western Art Week.

“While the Russell, our signature sale event, has been moved to August, we're so thrilled to have such a big and increased presence at Western Art Week with three opportunities to buy between three different event sales,” said C.M. Russell Museum Director of Art and Philanthropy, Duane Braaten.

On Friday, an art preview party and silent auction of contemporary art takes place at The Newberry in Great Falls beginning at 6:00 p.m. On Saturday at 5:00 p.m. at The Newberry there will be a live auction featuring contemporary works and historic offerings. On Sunday at 9:00 a.m., the sealed bid sale closes.

“With the sealed bid sale, works are available for viewing now and we are accepting bids until the morning of Charlie Russell's March 19th birthday,” said Braaten.

The sealed bid works can be viewed in the Davidson Family Gallery at the museum.

Western Art week is a tribute to legendary artist Charlie Russell; Braaten says Russell brought the west to people from all over the country and the world.

He says the sales and auctions associated with Western Art week are about more than just fundraisers.

“It's just really an important opportunity for us to celebrate,” said Braaten. “Charlie brings people back to the same city block where all those masterpieces were created, and it doesn't take long to figure out why we're all still talking about him well over 100 years later.”

While some people have tightened their belts due to inflation, Braaten believes the western art market remains strong.

“I think that between the works of Charlie Russell and some of his contemporaries, they're still getting good prices,” said Braaten. “And I'm so pleased, thrilled for the living the artists that do make a living selling their artwork. That does seem like a good time to be adding to your collection.”

All works up for bid during Charlie’s March Roundup can be viewed in catalogues on the C.M. Russell Museum website.

