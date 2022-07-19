BUTTE - A new app tells the history of Butte’s historical buildings while taking you on a self-guided walking tour.

"Part of it is about preservation and trying to preserve the historic buildings and I think the more people understand what’s here, the more interest there will be in them," said Nancy Woodruff.

Kaitlyn Aguiles - MTN NEWS New app tells the history of Butte’s historical buildings while taking you on a self-guided walking tour.



Woodruff and her husband wanted to create something accessible and free for tourists and locals to learn about the history of the mining city. They got to work and, with the help of local experts, created Story of Butte.

Working with Woodruff is the Butte-Silver bow Archives. Aubrey Jaap, the Archives director, says people are always looking for walking tours and to have it at your fingertips is exciting.

Kaitlyn Aguiles - MTN NEWS

"I think it’s really important to connect people to their history and kind of what’s around them and it’s another fun thing I think promotes exercise although you can drive around and do this too and promotes our history," said Jaap.

The app highlights specific buildings around Butte’s uptown historic district so people can learn about the history around them.

You can check out the interactive map to learn more about the KXLF building or take a tour of the headframes of Butte.

Kaitlyn Aguiles - MTN NEWS

The app features a collection of stories and photos for each building.

"It’s just another place where people can learn about Butte's history and build community and keep the identity of the place alive," said Woodruff.

New tours will be added throughout the summer.

