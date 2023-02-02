Out & About: Winter fun abounds at Lolo Pass

LOLO PASS - February is the time when cabin fever begins to set in for many people.

This edition of Out and About takes you to the perfect place to get outside and enjoy everything Montana winters have to offer.

The holidays are over, and we need to get out and do something so we headed out to Lolo Pass where there is a lot to do during the winter.

Lolo Pass is a local favorite in the winter for outdoor fun!

Or maybe, you just need a wintry, snowy drive through the mountains.

And no matter what the weather is like in the valleys, you can expect a winter wonderland once you hit the pass.

People can snowshoe on the many trails, take in some cross-country skiing or just play around building snow forts or snow tunnels.

Lolo Pass is located on US Highway 12 west of Lolo, on the Montana-Idaho border.

The Lolo Pass Visitor Center is located in the area where Lewis and Clark crossed the Bitterroot Mountains.

Additional information about the Lolo Pass Visitor Center can be found here.