Out & About: Winter Recreation in Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK - The scenery in Glacier National Park can be just as beautiful in the winter with snow on the ground as it is any other time of the year.

All you need is a little winter recreation equipment and you can enjoy all the park has to offer.

In the quiet beauty of Glacier National Park in the winter, the sound of snowshoes is not uncommon.

MTN News Glacier National Park in the winter

Anthony Nelson knows a thing or two about snowshoeing. He's the executive director of the Glacier Institute.

"We're the official education partner for Glacier National Park. Essentially, we help the park to achieve their educational goals,” Nelson said.

One way to do that is through the Institute's snowshoe program .

"Coming out on a snowshoe (program) with the Glacier Institute is really an opportunity to slow down and to really experience the park in the winter,” Nelson explained. "It's unfortunate how many people are missing it, how many people are choosing not to come up and experience how awesome this place is. But it also gives an opportunity to go in-depth on the different things that you're seeing." - Anthony Nelson with the Glacier Institute

Backcountry camping and cross-country skiing are also options in the park in the wintertime.

"A lot of our roads remain unplowed so it makes the perfect surface for cross-country skiing,” said Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman.

MTN News Snowshoeing in Glacier National Park in the winter

Regardless of what you do in the park, Kerzman said preparation is important.

That includes dressing appropriately, checking the weather, and checking avalanche reports

"We have a very strong inter-agency partnership and there are reports available that you can check for avalanche dangers in the area you're traveling to,” said Kerman. "We do have staff here that can come in and help. People do need to realize, though, there is no cell service in Glacier National Park." - Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman

Visit https://www.nps.gov/glac/index.htm for additional information about winter recreation in Glacier National Park.