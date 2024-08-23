Quarry Brewing reopens in Butte to community's delight

BUTTE — There’s good news for beer lovers in Montana as Quarry Brewing, a long-time staple of Uptown Butte, has reopened its doors with the same great recipes and atmosphere.

"I’ve been coming to the Quarry since it opened on Galena Street in 2007," says Chris Mihelich, the new owner and brewer at Quarry Brewing. "It moved up to this location in 2010 and continued to come to this location."

Mihelich reopened the Quarry, located on Broadway Street in Uptown Butte, on Aug. 1, much to the delight of his patrons and the community. He has been brewing beer for 15 years.

When he reopened the popular Mining City brewery, he says it was his goal to maintain the history of the establishment.

"So, one of the most important things to me and to our club members and to the people that come in here, is that we didn’t want to make changes to the recipes we have," says Mihelich.

"There were a few [recipes] that were tweaked just a little bit that have been received very well for our copper and our porter."

Brews aside, the atmosphere has a few updates with more seating that will facilitate conversations and gatherings and may even help you meet new friends.

"It’s a great place for everybody to hang out. It’s a place where you’re not talking over music and you don’t have TVs on the wall," says Mihelich. "You actually come to converse with people – it's a wonderful part of what the Quarry is – the community of the people here."

Beginning in September, Mihelich says he will open the popular Mug Club, with about 50 slots for newcomers. The glass mugs with the Quarry Brewery logo hang on slots, some customized with American flag patches or trinkets that represent their owners.

Old mine maps haven't moved from the walls and the old case full of mineral samples still sits near one of the entrances. Mihelich cradles a giant sample of copper that was donated to the collection which includes mineral samples from across the world.

"I think it’s important that people know that overall the Quarry hasn’t changed, other than a few cosmetic things. Everything is what people remember this to be like and it’s gonna remain that way," says Mihelich.