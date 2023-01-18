Watch Now
Simplemost

Actions

PepsiCo is replacing Sierra Mist with new Starry soda

PepsiCo is replacing Sierra Mist with new Starry soda
Copyright PepsiCo
<a href="">PepsiCo</a>
PepsiCo is replacing Sierra Mist with new Starry soda
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 09:40:34-05

PepsiCo is kicking off 2023 by introducing a new lemon-lime soda drink.

Starry soda has officially replaced Sierra Mist nationwide in a bid to challenge Sprite’s (a Coca-Cola product) dominance in the category. PepsiCo describes the caffeine-free soda as “easy-to-drink” and “optimally sweet.”

Sierra Mist is also lemon and lime-flavored, but a PepsiCo spokesperson told Simplemost that Starry has “higher citrus flavors that are true to fruit and more aromatic,” offering a more balanced, cleaner and crisper finish than Sierra Mist.

Starry is available in stores nationwide now in regular and zero-sugar varieties.

“At PepsiCo, we are hyper-focused on consumer-centric innovation, and we know there’s a strong demand for lemon-lime-flavored soda with the category continuing to accelerate,” Greg Lyons, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Beverages North America, said in a press release. “With one product dominating the category, consumers deserve another option … one that hits different. Starry is bright, optimistic and rooted in culture and fun.”

It’s not clear if Sierra Mist has already been pulled from shelves, so if you’re a fan, you might want to grab some now before it’s officially replaced.

PepsiCo

While the news may imply that Sierra Mist doesn’t have a lot of fans, the soda is actually quite popular. According to Newsweek, Sierra Mist had $1 billion in sales in 2021, making it one of the top 10 sodas in the country.

That is far below Sprite’s sales numbers the same year, however, which saw Coca-Cola making $6 billion just from its lemon-lime soda — a whopping $5 billion more than Pepsi’s version. Sierra Mist did make a bit more than Keurig Dr Pepper’s 7Up, which is also lemon and lime-flavored, with that soda making just under $1 billion.

Will you be trying Pepsi’s new Starry soda?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App