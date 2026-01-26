Democratic lawmakers dig in against bill to fund ICE as deadline for government funding looms

More Democrats in Congress now signal they will vote against a bill to fund DHS, increasing the risk of a partial government shutdown following the weekend killing of Alex Pretti, who was shot by a U.S. Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis.

Six bills must still pass in the Senate to avert the shutdown. Most now have bipartisan support but Democrats are increasingly opposed to one, dealing with funding for DHS.

The vast majority of Democrats in the Senate have said that they will not vote to pass that bill as it stands.

The bill includes an additional $20 million for body cameras for ICE and Customs and Border Protection officers, as well as mandatory de-escalation training for both agencies.

While the legislation included some compromises related to ICE and immigration enforcement funding, Democrats were unable to secure limits on how ICE could use certain funds. Those restrictions would have placed guardrails on the agency’s use of force and enforcement operations.

Lawmakers have until Jan. 30 to approve funding to avoid a partial government shutdown.

“What’s happening in Minnesota is appalling — and unacceptable in any American city," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said. "Democrats sought common sense reforms in the Department of Homeland Security spending bill, but because of Republicans’ refusal to stand up to President Trump, the DHS bill is woefully inadequate to rein in the abuses of ICE. I will vote no."

Meanwhile, some Republican senators have called for investigation into ICE and DHS conduct in Minnesota. Sen. John Curtis (R-UT) wrote on social media that he would spearhead a bipartisan effort "to demand real oversight and transparency" from DHS.

Saturday’s shooting marked the second fatal shooting by immigration enforcement agents in the Minneapolis area this month. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey urged ICE to end its heightened enforcement activity in the region.

