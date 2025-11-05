Abigail Spanberger projected to win Virginia gubernatorial race, will be state's first female governor

The Associated Press projects former Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger will win the Virginia gubernatorial election, setting her up to become the state's first female governor after defeating current Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.

At a celebration of her election win, Governor-elect Spanberger called it the honor of her lifetime to be elected the 75th — and first female — governor of Virginia, while also congratulating Earle-Sears for a "hard fought race."

"My fellow Virginians, tonight we sent a message," Spanberger said. "We sent a message to every corner of the Commonwealth. A message to our neighbors and our fellow Americans across the country. We sent a message to the whole world that in 2025 Virginia chose pragmatism over partisanship."

"We chose our Commonwealth, over chaos," she added. "You all chose leadership that will focus relentlessly on what matters most: lowering costs, keeping our communities safe, and strengthening our economy for every Virginian — leadership that will focus on problem-solving, not stoking division. You chose, we chose leadership that will always put Virginia first. And Virginia, I cannot wait to get to work for you."

Spanberger — who was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2018 Democratic "wave" that saw suburban women carry several Democrats to victory — flipped a seat this time that is held by current Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Unlike most states, Virginia limits governors to one four-year term — meaning Youngkin was not eligible for reelection.

On the campaign trail, Spanberger largely focused on so-called kitchen table issues like affordability and appealed directly to Virginia's nearly 150,000 federal workers who have been impacted by the ongoing federal government shutdown. She also relied on her national security background as a former CIA case officer to bolster her credentials and was seen by some as more of a moderate candidate.

Conversely, Earle-Sears ran as a staunch conservative and closely aligned her campaign with President Donald Trump, emphasizing topics such as education, tax relief and transgender participation in sports.

Because races on Tuesday across the U.S. represent the first general election of President Trump’s second term, voices on both sides of the aisle are already trying to draw conclusions about what the election results might mean for the long term. Campaign strategists and media politicos will be watching election margins and specific county results closely, eager to discern trends about voters’ attitudes and behaviors heading into next year’s crucial midterm elections.