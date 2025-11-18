Federal court halts Texas’ new House map, orders return to 2021 districts

A federal court on Tuesday blocked Texas from using its newly drawn 2025 congressional map, ruling that state lawmakers likely engaged in unconstitutional racial gerrymandering.

In a 160-page order, a three-judge panel in the Western District of Texas issued a preliminary injunction preventing the state from implementing the map in the 2026 elections. Instead, the court ordered Texas to revert to the congressional map enacted in 2021 while the case proceeds.

