Liz Cheney says her father Dick Cheney will vote for Kamala Harris

After former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney announced her clear support for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the 2024 race for the White House, she now says her father — former Vice President Dick Cheney — will also vote for Kamala Harris in November.

Liz Cheney made the revelations at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Friday, and said she also endorsed Democrat Colin Allred in his efforts to beat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

“If you think about the moment we’re in, and you think about how serious this moment is, my dad believes — and he said publicly — there has never been an individual in our country who is as grave a threat to our democracy as Donald Trump is," Cheney said, according to the Texas Tribune.

Former Wyoming Rep. Cheney co-chaired the House investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack and became a staunch Trump critic. She was ousted in her 2022 Republican primary in Wyoming in the wake of her work on the committee, The Associated Press reported.

Cheney said in a recent X post, "As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this. Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris.”