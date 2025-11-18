Survivors make emotional plea ahead of House vote on Epstein files

Survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the lawmakers pushing for the release of the full “Epstein files” delivered an emotional plea on Capitol Hill Tuesday, just hours before the House was expected to vote on the measure.

Roughly a dozen women spoke at the news conference, describing years of fighting to bring attention to Epstein’s abuse and to identify others they believe were involved. Many shared how long they’ve been waiting for accountability. Annie Farmer’s sister spoke on her behalf, noting the case had first been reported to authorities in 1996.

Survivors said the release of the files is critical not only for themselves but for the estimated 1,000 women they believe were victimized by Epstein.

“This was me at 14 years old,” Jena-Lisa Jones said, holding up a photograph. “He stole a lot from me at 14.”

Lisa Phillips added, "Survivors begin our own fight, the survivor revolution. And we intend to change this nation for the better."

Lawmakers leading the effort expressed confidence that the House would pass the bill with near-unanimous support. But they voiced deep concerns about what may happen in the Senate, warning that senators could delay action or seek to change the legislation, a move that would force it back to the House for another vote. Several lawmakers accused the White House of attempting to protect “donors and old friends,” a claim the president has denied.

While survivors repeatedly said the issue is not partisan, many sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s handling of the matter. Some said they had previously supported him, but now viewed his approach as a “national embarrassment.”

The president has recently urged Republicans to vote for the bill and said he would sign it, though some lawmakers, including Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, said they trust actions more than promises.

Greene, who has been publicly attacked by Trump over her support for the measure, was thanked by several survivors ahead of the vote, which House Speaker Mike Johnson slammed as a "political show vote."