House Oversight Committee releases tens of thousands of pages of Epstein records

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Tuesday released a trove of documents obtained from the Department of Justice concerning Jeffrey Epstein.

The release is pursuant to a subpoena from the committee, chaired by Rep. James Comer (R-KY). Records have been made available through an online archive.

A statement from the committee suggests more records may be pending from the Executive Branch.

"The Department of Justice has indicated it will continue producing those records while ensuring the redaction of victim identities and any child sexual abuse material," the committee wrote.



The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the Trump administration for the records in August, when it also subpoenaed Ghislaine Maxwell to try and get her testimony from behind bars in federal prison in Tallahassee.

President Donald Trump, a longtime acquaintance of Epstein's, has directed Attorney General Pam Bondi “to produce any and all pertinent grand jury testimony, subject to court approval.”

Also in August, the Department of Justice released transcripts and audio recordings from its interview with Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, in which she said the convicted sex offender did not keep a client list.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.