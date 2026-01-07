Trump invited to give State of the Union address on February 24

House Speaker Mike Johnson has invited President Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union address on Feb. 24.

In a formal invitation, Johnson praised Trump’s leadership and pointed to recent legislative achievements.

"As our nation marks the Semiquincentennial Anniversary of American Independence, the United States stands stronger, freer, and more prosperous under your leadership and bold action," Johnson wrote. "Together in 2025, your administration and the 199th Congress delivered one of the most consequential agendas in history, and Americans across the great country will experience the tangible results of commonsense governance."

RELATED STORY | Tariffs, the economy and national security dominate Trump's address to Congress

The address will be Trump’s sixth speech before a joint session of Congress. Such speeches typically allow the president to outline priorities and offer a vision for the nation.

In 2025, Trump spoke for nearly two hours, setting a record for the longest presidential address to Congress. His remarks focused on familiar themes, including the economy, immigration and national security.

This year’s address comes as Trump faces declining poll numbers, partly over concerns about his handling of the economy. It also takes place in an election year, as Republicans work to maintain control of both the House and Senate.