USDA says it will drain contingency funds to partially cover November SNAP benefits

The federal government told a judge Monday it will use all remaining contingency funds to provide reduced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in November as the shutdown continues to block new spending.

The move came after two federal judges on Friday ordered the government to keep the program running. One ruling came in a Rhode Island lawsuit brought by nonprofit groups, and another in a separate case filed by more than two dozen states. The USDA had argued it could not legally tap contingency funds to maintain benefits, but both judges disagreed.

RELATED STORY | Judges say Trump administration can’t suspend SNAP benefits during shutdown

In a court filing Monday in the Rhode Island case, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it will spend $4.65 billion — about half the usual monthly amount — to cover benefits for existing SNAP households. Officials said the step will exhaust the program’s contingency fund, leaving nothing for new applicants or emergencies.

A USDA official cautioned that it could take weeks or even months for recipients to receive their partial payments because states must recalculate benefits. The official said USDA staff will be available to assist states and that the agency “is prepared to issue such notice and revised issuance tables to state agencies on November 3, 2025.”

One of the groups involved in the Rhode Island lawsuit responded positively to Monday's announcement, but cautioned about what could be ahead.

“Today’s announcement is an important first step, but it’s not enough,” said Diane Yentel, President & CEO of the National Council of Nonprofits. “Millions of families, children, and seniors remain at risk of delayed or reduced food assistance. The federal government must act urgently to ensure every person who relies on SNAP receives their full benefits.”

RELATED STORY | ‘Well has run dry’: USDA blames Democrats for SNAP funding lapse during shutdown

The government shutdown has now stretched on for more than a month, with no end in sight. It’s unclear what would happen to SNAP if the shutdown continues after the contingency funds are drained.

More than 40 million Americans rely on SNAP each month for food assistance.

