101 year-old veteran who served in 3 wars honored by Montana National Guard

MISSOULA — One Montana man answered the call to serve in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

On Dec. 19, the 101 year old former pilot, who took his first ever flight in Missoula, was honored in a surprise celebration.

This past veteran's day, Montana National Guardsman Sergeant Carlos Monroy connected with Richard Moore during a gathering at the The Village Senior Residence.

Sergeant Monroy felt a strong desire to get the ever-humble Moore, a retired Lieutenant Colonel, the recognition he deserved.

The request was elevated and turned into a special event, highlighting Moore's lifelong dedication and leadership.

During the celebration, Moore shared a few stories from his time flying bombers during World War II in Europe.

"There's a vacancy just ahead of us. I was thinking about moving into that spot something told me not to. There was a plane came up from the side, moved in that spot. I could see the bombs burst. That would have been me. But, a last minute decision like that saved my life and the life of my crew," Moore detailed.

"I'm not really religious, but somebody was looking over my shoulder," Moore added.

Moore credits his mother for inspiring his interest in flying. He also notes that he always knew he would serve our country.

"I always planned to go into service, even when I was a kid. I always wanted to be a fighter pilot," Moore said.