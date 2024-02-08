Angels In Camo takes part in the Dakota Project to help veterans

GREAT FALLS — Angels In Camo is helping veterans in need during this winter season with its involvement in a special program called the Dakota Project.

"Angels in Camo is a holiday gift program for local veterans here in Great Falls. And in December, I was given a lead to apply for some winter gear through Zeldin Cares," Connie Walters explained. "And they launched what they're calling the Dakota Project, partnered with our techs and winter gear is their game. They opened it up to charities that qualified and applied. So in December, I thought, what the heck, I'm going to apply. And in January I got 33 boxes of winter gear."

Veterans from the Grace Home are receiving winter jackets, pants and boots that were donated through this project.

"They wanted to give winter gear to underserved communities. So even though they're back east and it's a huge corporation, they're given 108,000 pieces of winter gear out. It's like a $5 million project," Walters said.

For more information about Angels In Camo, call 406-590-0386, email angelsincamo406@gmail.com, or click here for the Facebook page.