HAMILTON — A new nonprofit, a new opportunity in Ravalli County.

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Bitterroot Valley Youth Sports Foundation looking to build new indoor recreation facility

The Bitterroot Valley Youth Sports Foundation (BVYSF) is hoping to bring a new indoor recreation facility to Hamilton.

The idea took shape after Hamilton resident Shad Francis noticed that space for rec sports practice at school gyms is only available late in the evening.

Francis, the executive director of BVYSF, says there’s a lack of options beyond school facilities too.

That’s why the nonprofit has been connecting with local sports teams and creating designs for a 24,000-square-foot building in Hamilton.

“The Boys and Girls Club, they need a space; the Special Olympics need a space. There's homeschool kids here that are involved in sports that need activities and a place to do those in where you can't necessarily get into schools. So, it's a lot of time meeting with and finding out their needs," Francis said.

The nonprofit is gauging interest in the project as well as fundraising to purchase land in a centralized location.

They’re hoping to lease smaller spaces in the meantime to build momentum.

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