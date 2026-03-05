Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics spotlights athlete, volunteer effort

SULA — With skis tuned and courses flagged, the Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics brought athletes from all across Western Montana to Lost Trail for the 43rd annual games.

There's a whole lot of preparation before everyone gets slopeside as well as during the event to help skiers and snowshoers make the podium.

Watch as Emily Brown talks with Western Montana athletes competing at the 43rd Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics

Western Montana athletes compete at 43rd Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics

"I love skiing. Whether it's with my cousins or friends or family, that is, I just, I love it," Outlaws of the Root athlete Tabatha Townsend said.

Townsend has been skiing with Outlaws of the Root for 20 years, an organization making snow sports accessible.

"It's absolutely amazing. It feels awesome, and I love it," Townsend told MTN.

In fact, coaches say the team was inspired by Townsend. When she was born, family friends wanted to have a place for her to compete someday. Then came Outlaws of the Root. This year, they have 14 athletes going for gold.

"Last 3 Saturdays, we practice, practice, practice, get confidence built, and, so then we come straight to the events, so their confidence level is high and they are winners," Outlaws coach Mindy McKee said.

Dedicated coaches and volunteers put hours into making sure all is taken care of. Then, athletes can focus on the big day.

"It actually takes a lot of preparation ahead of time where you're filling out all the paperwork and the medical forms," Stevensville teacher and coach Kara Jennings explained. "We're fortunate enough that we have a school program to fundraise money that we got all the kids like team uniforms. We want them to know that they're on a team and that this means something," she continued.

Stevensville staff make sure the community is represented and ready for the big event.

"It gives them a sense of empowerment and the ability to just shine and thrive and have a day where they have everybody rally around them," Jennings said.

Athletes love being part of a team. They say medaling at the Bitterroot Games is one of their biggest accomplishments.