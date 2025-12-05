BUTTE — A retirement home in Butte has been transformed into a literal wonderland of Christmas trees for the past 15 years, and many residents say this really helps them get into the spirit.

“Every day it’s something new. This lady, I don’t know who the lady is, or the magic elf at night, but she comes around and puts up new stuff. It’s so much fun,” Big Sky on Waterford resident Lynn Rossetto said.

For 15 years, a Butte retirement home has been creating Christmas magic!

Butte Parade of Trees to raise money for Alzheimers research

The magic elf is Carolyn Cornelius, and she and her helpers have been decking the halls of Big Sky on Waterford with dozens of Christmas trees for years. Starting in early November, she adds a new tree just about every day.

“It’s joyful, it’s Christmas. I love the fact that in the morning they can find something new,” Cornelius said.

New this year to the tradition is a Christmas tree auction. People can place a bid on one of 16 trees, and all the money will go to the Montana chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“I think as a senior living community, Alzheimer’s and dementia hit close to home,” Big Sky on Waterford Manager Hillary Marcum said.

This event has also inspired a lot of Christmas spirit in the community. Some anonymous donor gave this facility 50 Santas, and organizers had no problem finding a home for these Saint Nicks.

The public is invited to its Parade of Trees event on Dec. 6th from 5 to 7 in the evening.

What do you get out of this?

“Oh, when you walk in, and the residents walk up and give you a hug,” Cornelius said.