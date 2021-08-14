Cash mob in Ravalli County supports small businesses

HAMILTON — It’s called cash mobbing. It's essentially what it sounds like- you go to a local business and buy something to support them.

Kyra Harris brought the idea to the Bitterroot from her former home.

“Cash mobbing is when you go to the store, you know on the mob date and you buy whatever little purchase you can. It could be a big purchase, it could be a small purchase, they all count,” said Harris, cash mob organizer.

Little Bear Espresso owner and manager Kasi Shehorn says they have been slammed since they were chosen, with Friday marking the first mob day.

“I was super excited and believe how many people voted for our business, considering all the other stands are in town, and I was super blessed to actually have been voted in,” said Shehorn.

Members of the Facebook group, Bitterroot Valley Connection, vote on a category they want to mob each week. In this case, coffee shops was the category chosen. On Monday, people in the group can nominate a business, and everyone who is a part of the group can vote for a business they want to mob.

And on Friday and Saturday, they strike.

Harris thought cash mobbing would be a great way to highlight businesses in the community and support them.

“It brings in more cash flow for them. It puts their name you know out to everybody,” said Harris.

Cash mobbing is happening every week and if you want to nominate or vote for a small business in Ravalli County, head over to the Bitterroot Valley connection Facebook page. There is also a GoFundMe where you can donate to help the effort.