Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates $1.3M to Helena Food Share

HELENA — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated $1.3 million to the Helena Food Share.

According to Helena Food Share, the money will help with the construction of the new commercial kitchen, dry food and cold food storage at Food Share's new warehouse.

In a news release, Executive Director Bruce Day says this money will pay for all food service equipment and furnishings in the market, production kitchen and food prep area.

MTN News

Helena Food Share's new location is being built on Boulder Avenue, just off North Montana.

The 20,000-square-foot facility will more than double the amount of available warehouse space and quadruple the amount of cold storage.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says this is the largest single humanitarian donation by the church to an organization in Montana.

The donation comes around one year after the church dedicated its Helena temple. The Helena LDS temple is the church's second temple in Montana.

