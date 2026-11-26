RONAN, MT. — Volunteers are gathering at the Ronan Community Center to prepare a free Thanksgiving meal that has become a tradition lasting decades.

The meal now serves around 300 people. It started with a local restaurant owner, but volunteer Brandy Chishoom says volunteers have kept the tradition going over the years.

Chishoom has given up nearly two decades of her own family Thanksgivings to help make the tradition possible.

"It is one of the most rewarding days of the year."

"My kids have allowed me to do it for a long time and have joined me in making it a day to remember," Chishoom said.

Pulling the meal together takes support from across the community. From prepping nearly 30 turkeys to peeling potatoes and making all the sides, local ranchers donate potatoes, while banks donate and cook turkeys for the meal.

"A group of us have fell in love with the event and really like seeing everyone enjoy a nice meal," Chishoom said.

"The community totally dives in for this to happen and make it cost effective year to year," Chishoom said.

Even with all the hard work, Chishoom says gratitude keeps her coming back.

"Everyone is so appreciative and just really embraces the day and what we've done, and the hard work everyone puts into it," Chishoom said.

The doors are open to everyone on Thanksgiving Day from 11 am to 2 pm.