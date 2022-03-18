Filmmaker will feature Butte voices in new documentary

BUTTE - "I’ve heard story after story of Butte and St. Patrick’s Day so we thought you know what we need to come here, we need to really see Butte at its most outrageous I guess," said Dan Fulton.

Dan Fulton couldn’t miss the chance to include Butte’s biggest celebration in his documentary on McQueen and the Holy Savior Church. He has interviewed people scattered across the country with ties to Butte and hopes to make the ending of his film with the voices of Butte people.

"I was born in Butte, Montana and I was originally a Shea, but they dropped the ‘O’ before they came over from the old country so if that isn’t Irish. . ." said Kathy Thompson.

One person he interviewed was Kathy Thompson. She told stories of her father working in the mines, strikes, and tragic accidents that accompanied her life.

"We lost a lot of relatives in the mines. They’re all up on the memorial in Walkerville," said Thompson.

Fulton says what better way to hear about Butte than from the people who’ve lived here all their lives.

"It’s such a unique place. Having them tell their stories to where at the end of our documentary, you’ll see people of Butte just explaining why they love Butte and what Butte means to them," said Fulton.

Butte’s first St. Patrick's Day parade was held in 1882 when 800 members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians marched from Walkerville to Butte in -30º temperatures.

"If we can capture just ten percent of its uniqueness and show the world, I think we’ll be successful," said Fulton.

Fulton hopes to premiere the documentary in August at the Mother Lode Theatre.

