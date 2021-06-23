Watch
Five stories of success from Royal Family KIDS Camps in Montana

Former camp attendees talk about the experience and benefits of Royal Family KIDS Camps
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jun 23, 2021
In Part One of a two-part series looking at Royal Family KIDS Camps, MTN's Donna Kelley introduced us to Amy and Joseph Rowan, who have been running the camps for foster kids in Montana for the past seven years.

In Part Two, Donna talks with five boys who recently attended Teen Restored Hope Adventure Camp and hears about how the experience helped them. All five boys have since been adopted.

You can visit this page for more information on Royal Family KIDS Camps, and you can also find them on Facebook.

RELATED: Royal Family KIDS Camps bring joy and transformation to Montana children in foster care

