Giddy-Up Rides helping transport elderly, disabled Bitterroot residents

HAMILTON — One Hamilton man is turning tragedy into prevention.

Giddy-Up Rides offers lifts to seniors and those with disabilities to get them where they need to go safely.

"I started it last year. I'm trying to get people safe," Giddy-Up Rides owner Daniel Foley shared.

Foley, a former professional bus and truck driver, lost a close friend last year.

"He couldn't get a ride anywhere and he had a really bad medical problem. His family wouldn't do it. I wasn't able to do it. And then he got in a wreck and it actually it ended his life and a young woman's life as well," Foley recalled.

Ever since, Foley has been trying to make Hamilton and the surrounding area safer by running Giddy-Up Ride service.

"All over the valley. I even got one customer that wanted to go to Kalispell. I'll do whatever I can for as fair of a price I can," Foley said.

One regular is Calvin Drinville, a veteran who's had some trouble walking lately.

"It means a lot to me. It really does. I mean, how many people actually go out of their way to try to help somebody," Drinville said.

Drinville says Foley and Giddy-Up have helped him much more than just by taking him to the gym.

"I started out, I could barely [walk], I mean, I had to use a wheelchair. He's been a big help to me, really has," Drinville said.

Bringing more compassion to the Bitteroot is Foley's goal as well.

"They just want to go to the store, you know, a lot of these people, they haven't been out in a long time. They do need a friend and or just somebody to listen,"

Those in need of a ride can call (406) 493-7779.

"Right now, I'm selling everything I own just to keep it afloat, but I know we need it. The customers I do have, they really appreciate this," Foley said.

