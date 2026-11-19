RONAN, MT — For the first time, a giving tree at Glacier Bank in Ronan is helping make Christmas wishes come true for local kids.

Hannah Petchico, an account specialist at Glacier Bank in Ronan, said she's made it her mission to be on the other side of a giving tree.

"I was actually a giving tree recipient growing up." Petchico said.

This year, she and her team made that happen. They coordinated with all three Ronan schools, from elementary through high school, with the hope of sending 70 local kids home with Christmas gifts.

"Every kid deserves a Christmas, and programs like this make it happen." Petchico said.

For those looking to give, Petchico said it's simple: pick a child's card from the tree, shop for their gift, and bring it back to the bank unwrapped before December 14th.