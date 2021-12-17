Gov. Gianforte honors Glacier High School student

KALISPELL — One Glacier High School senior is a contributing way beyond the football field.

Senior Noah Jensen created the Cleats for Kids program, which donates cleats to kids all throughout the Flathead Valley.

Noah has been recognized for the impact he has made on the community with The Spirit Of Montana Award from Gov. Greg Gianforte.

“I think it's the people of Montana that makes this place so great, and we love to find people that are doing exceptional things that make this such an exceptional place,” Gianforte said. “And Noah is one of those people.”

Growing up as an athlete, Noah realized the cost that came along with that, and that's when he knew he wanted to make a difference.

“I saw a need in the Flathead Valley was taking a toll on a lot of people. And it's not something that is handed out when gear is being provided, especially in younger sports,” Noah said.

He also can’t thank the people who helped him bring this idea to life enough.

“It came from inspiration from my parents and of course, Grady Bennett. They have all been there for me,” Noah said.

“We created this Spirit of Montana award really to highlight people like Noah, who have taken it upon themselves to help people around and it's really the spirit of Montana. I was really pleased to honor him today,” Gianforte said.