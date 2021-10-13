Watch
NewsPositively Montana

Actions

Joplin quilters get a surprise donation

items.[0].videoTitle
93-year-old Mary Ann Cote from Seeley Lake is a prolific quilter who recently moved to Washington to be closer to family.
Quilting Ladies of Joplin
Quilting Ladies of Joplin
Mary Ann Cote, who donated the fabric
Posted at 4:40 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 18:41:40-04

JOPLIN — Following up with a group of ladies we introduced to you a few weeks ago - the Quilting Ladies of Joplin, which formed in 1967. They range in age from 72 to 92 and meet every Tuesday at the Bethel Lutheran church for friendship, fellowship and quilting.

Shortly after we reported about several senior citizens who donated quilts to displaced passengers following the deadly Amtrak derailment - a friend of 93-year-old Mary Ann Cote of Seeley Lake reached out to us at MTN News.

Mary Ann is a prolific quilter who recently moved to Washington to be closer to family, and wanted to donate her stockpile of fabric and supplies to the quilting ladies in Joplin. On Tuesday, reporter Tom Wylie surprised the eight ladies at the church where they meet every Tuesday with a special delivery that they now plan to put to good use.

Quilting Ladies of Joplin
Quilting Ladies of Joplin

“All of the stuff that comes in, you just can’t believe it,” 79-year old quilter Jean Johnson told us in September. “We come in and all of the tables are full with stuff for quilts. When we started out, we just had rags and rags and they were the ugliest quilts I ever saw. But now we’re pretty lucky we have nice stuff and can make really nice quilts.”

The Joplin ladies make about eight quilts every week, and about 500 per year. They give them away for free wherever there is a need, and fabric donations are always appreciated. If you would like to help, click here to contact Bethel Lutheran Church in Joplin.

Joplin quilters help train derailment victims

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader

Positively Montana
Do you know somebody who is doing good or making a difference in their community? Our Positively Montana team would like to hear about them. Please fill out the form below to let us know about positive things happening in Montana.