LOLO — Lolo's Furever Friends Doggy Daycare and Boarding is starting the season of giving early this year by running a donation drive to help Bitterroot dogs in need.

"We just wanted to say, 'Hey, how can we help?,'" Furever Friends owner Tabitha Walker told MTN.

Looking to support shelter dogs and pets needing some love throughout the valley, Furever Friends connected with the Bitter Root Humane Association.

"Our assistant manager, she actually used to work there, and she volunteers there frequently. And so she just had nothing but great things to say. So, we thought that was a good place to start for getting involved," Walker said.

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Lolo's Furever Friends gathering donations for Bitter Root Humane Association

There’s a large list of items, so no matter the donation, it’ll help make an impact.

"They are asking for a wide variety of things that could help them out, from office supplies to animal supplies, both for the dogs that they're sheltering, but they also have a community pantry. So, things for that as well. Anything from dog food, cat food to printer paper," Walker explained.

Donations will be organized until the end of November at Furever Friends on Bird Lane near the Lolo S-Curves.

"If they have items that they want to donate, they are welcome to bring it into our office. And then we are going to take everything that we have down to them after November 20th," Walker said.