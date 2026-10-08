RONAN, MT — Soccer fields across the Mission Valley are filled with young athletes, and one local league is helping make it happen.

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Mission Valley Soccer Association runs entirely on volunteers to bring youth soccer to kids

The Mission Valley Soccer Association, a volunteer-run recreational league, hosted its four-week fall season with more than 100 kids from communities stretching from Arlee to Polson. The league serves children from kindergarten through sixth grade and relies completely on volunteer coaches, referees and parents.

"I learned to pass, score goals and have fun," one player said.

"I learned passing and spacing, and to try your best," another player said.

Coach Korbyn Hernandez is among the volunteers who make the league run. His child wanted to play but there was no coach available, so Hernandez stepped up. Now in his second year coaching, he says the long nights and game days are worth it.

"My kid was one of the kids who wanted to play, and there was no coach, so I wanted to step up and help out," Hernandez said.

"It's all about the kids for me, 100 percent. And that's what this community thinks as well," Hernandez said.

That community support is what inspired Thomas Trickle and Shannon Pattion to start the league in 2003. Shannon's son, Dakota Desjarlais, grew up playing in the program and now serves as its director.

"Me personally, it shaped a lot of who I am today," Desjarlais said.

Desjarlais says the league has taught generations the value of community both on and off the field.

"Let's give these kids the best childhood we can, and it all snowballs into how they can be successful in life," Desjarlais said.

Thanks to donors and grants, the league has been able to raffle off new cleats, shin guards and other equipment.

"We love soccer!" players said.

As another season comes to a close, the league looks ahead, hoping to bring even more athletes and volunteers onto the fields next year.

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