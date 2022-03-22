Missoula high school senior marches through March Madness

MISSOULA — A Big Sky High School student is raising money for families at the Ronald McDonald House as a part of her senior project — where the power of a meal goes a long way.

It only takes steps to walk into the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western Montana (RMHC) in Missoula, to be greeted by a big red heart with the words care, love and hope around it. It's a symbol of support and community within the house.

Big Sky High School senior Mazey Kasberg decided she wanted to raise at least $3,000 and 10 meal sign-ups for the guests of the RMHC as a part of her senior project.

“Honestly, was just really inspirational and I wanted to keep forwarding that and I thought it would be a great thing to help out with for a senior project,” Kasberg told MTN News.

“We really tried to provide that evening for our families every night of the week,” said RMHC of Western Montana CEO Amy Peterson.

The evening meals are often referred to as the cornerstone of the Ronald McDonald House because it is a time where families going through similar battles, can gather around that big kitchen counter.

“So that mealtime is really an opportunity for our families to sit down with other families who are going through very similar situations and have somebody to talk to so it's really so much more than just providing a nourishing meal,” Peterson told MTN News.

The Ticknor family has been guests at the Ronald McDonald House multiple times. The first time warranted a stay of five weeks and this time a stay of up to two months.

“The stress of not having to prepare a meal is just that much more important," said Kassie Ticknor. "When you're away from home and you're already stressed to the max.”

For Mazey, her goal is to not only raise enough for her senior project but to inspire others to support a local organization.

“I'm super glad that I kind of went outside of my comfort zone for this project and like did something that I wasn't fully comfortable with because then I got to learn about this whole new organization that I didn't know about that helps the community so much." - Big Sky High School senior Mazey Kasberg

