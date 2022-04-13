Montana State University student organization delivers supplies to Ukraine

BOZEMAN - A group of Montana State University students is utilizing their skills and passion to assist those in Ukraine, and along the Polish-Ukrainian Border, through the Ukraine Relief Effort.

“It was so devastating for me at the beginning, like, 'my friends are dying, come on what can I do?'” MSU graduate student, Karolina Konieczna said.

Konieczna recalls hearing stories from her family and friends in Poland, that were taking trips to and from the border, to assist refugees. The more times they went, the more fuel they needed, Konieczna said.

A need for fuel funds is where the Ukraine Relief Effort began. Today, a team works to raise funds and organize donations of medical supplies and more to be sent to the war zone in Ukraine.

“The free world can’t just stand by when autocracy chooses to go after a neighboring country like this,” Steve Houtz, the medical supply donation program coordinator, said.

The team put together countless trauma packs, ‘BZN Trauma Packs’, that arrived in Ukraine on April 11th.

“It’s amazing, to know that we have luggage that was made here, I mean those are Mystery Ranch backpacks!” Michael Behm, the Secretary for Ukraine Relief Effort said, “Direct Aid to Ukraine, and we mean that.”

The team is working to continue providing aid, through monetary donations, and through physical, supply, donations. A trip to Ukraine is currently being organized for the summer.

If you'd like to help the group with their efforts, click here.