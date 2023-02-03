Montana student advances to "Voice of Democracy" national competition

BELT - "Why is the veteran important?"

That was the prompt of this year's "Voice of Democracy," an annual nationwide scholarship program sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

Established in 1947, the "Voice of Democracy" is an audio-essay program that provides high school students with the unique opportunity to express themselves through a democratic and patriotic-themed recorded essay.

Each year, nearly 25,000 ninth through twelfth-grade students from across the country enter to win their share of more than $2 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program.

Taryn Lodge, a senior at Belt High School, won first place in the VFW Post 4669 Voice of Democracy competition last October and will look forward to the national competition.

"I was very surprised," Lodge said. "I did not expect anything to come of it, and I did not know that there was a national trip at the end. I hadn’t even heard of it until I came here, and Mr. (Karl) Koontz was like, ‘hey, by the way, this whole class is doing this, and you’re entered. Even though you’re not from here, you’re going to do it,’ and I was like ok.”

MTN News Taryn Lodge with military veterans

Lodge, a California native, has lived in Belt for the past six months.

Karl Koontz teaches government at Belt High School and leads the program. He was also chosen as the post's Teacher of the Year.

Koontz has taught government classes at Belt High School for 15 years and says Taryn receiving first place is not only a big deal for her but also for himself, as well as the entire school.

Koontz said, "We've had kids get second and third at state, but Taryn is the first one who won it."

His reasons for enjoying the "Voice of Democracy" is two-fold.

"One, it gives kids the chance to organize their thoughts and give a professional level presentation, which Taryn's was over the top good to win at the state level. The other thing that it does, is it gives them the chance to look inside themselves and recognize the contribution that has been made by veterans. We have a lot of veterans in our community, and part of the process of writing these speeches is personalizing the VFW prompt to their experience and their lifetime, and so they are able to recognize how much they owe to the next generation. It always creates a nice connection between the old generation and the young generation. We're super excited for Taryn to go to Washington D.C. and it seems like almost too much to wish for her to win the whole works, but she’s really good if you had the chance to listen to the speech. It would be great if she can do that. It’s already been great as it is, but it’s something that we really appreciate and that I plan on doing that in our government classes for the rest of my career."

For Taryn's essay, she decided to point her focus toward veteran suicide.

MTN News Taryn Lodge

"I know that this is a huge thing in our society," she explained. "I know that’s a horrible thing that's happening to all of these veterans who come back from going overseas and come back from war, and they aren’t helped out a lot. I really wanted to incorporate that into my speech and talk about how devastating that is and how hard it is for the families of the veterans who have to see their family members go through that. I also wanted to incorporate some of the things that my family has been in. I knew people that had huge tragedies throughout their times in Afghanistan and Iraq. I wanted to move it towards a more political sense and what America is doing to help those people."

Her entry, along with Second Place winner Aubrey Johnson’s entry, also a senior at Belt High School, were forwarded to the VFW MT District 2 Commander for consideration by their judges. Taryn won the District competition, and her entry was forwarded to the state.

VFW Department of Montana judges awarded Taryn first place for the state, and the Chair for the Voice of Democracy Committee, Mike Pryor, mentioned that her entry was far above anything else they had received. The three judges from the post said they were impressed by all nineteen entries they judged at Belt High School, adding that they had a tough time narrowing down the top seven or eight speeches.

MTN News Taryn Lodge earned 1st place in VFW essay contest

Shannon Wilson, Post Adjutant for VFW Post 4669 said this speaks highly of the program at Belt High School.

"It's very important to our post," Wilson stated. "We've had great support from Karl Koontz at Belt High School. He has his students participate in the 'Voice of Democracy' for the high school students and the 'Patriot's Pen' for middle school students. It's always been great participation, and we're so proud of Taryn's accomplishments."