Montana's first 'House of Color' opens in Billings

BILLINGS — Colors can hold a lot of power when it comes to confidence, and matching people with their perfect palettes is the mission of one Billings woman.

“In this warm one it's like, 'Oh that’s a nice sweater you are wearing.' And in that cool it's like, 'Genia, look at you, there’s your face, you look so beautiful, and by the way that’s such a great sweater, but you look beautiful'," says House of Color owner Kaitlyn Bolotas as she compares color drapes on client Genia Castro Waller.

Through a process of draping colors and multiple comparisons, Bolotas’ clients leave with confidence and a color fan full of their best colors to make shopping for wardrobe, makeup, mascara, jewelry, nail and hair color a lot easier.

“The color fan is a game changer,” says Bolotas. “Wearing your best colors is just enhancing that natural beauty.”

MTN News The first "House of Color" has opened in Billings.

“It does make shopping a lot easier. It makes getting ready in the morning easier. I can wear that blazer with that pair of pants and with that bright color. I need a pop of color,” said Castro Waller.

A house of color consultation is based on the science of color theory.

The international brand has been around for more than 30 years, but this marks the first shop to open in Montana.

“The way we see a color can change based off the colors that are around it, and so your skin is a color and it changes when we put different colors, the different drapes on you,” says Bolotas.

In a room lit with only natural light, and the client’s clean face exposed, Bolotas picks the most compatible colors, even targeting the best shades for Billings-based mid-size fashion influencer Kylie Nelson.

“First you are draped so only your eyes and face are visible,” says Nelson in an Instagram reel. “This is so you can determine whether you have a blue or yellow undertone, and we both agreed blue is mine, and that put me in the winter season. Everyone has different colors that flatter them based on undertones and a House of Color session helps you find your best color. These colors are grouped by season: autumn, winter, spring and summer.”

Bolotas and Castro Waller are both in the winter season.

“We talk about your best hair color. If you are a blonde and a cool season, then you look best, like Kylie for example, she looks best with that icy blonde kind of ashy hair. Her wow colors are the jewel tones,” says Bolotas.

Castro Waller rocks the jewel tones too, recently adding a fuchsia flannel to her attire.

“I have worn that thing so much and I get compliments every day I wear it, multiple compliments,” she said.

One last piece of color advice from Bolotas that may surprise you: Black is only recommended for one season.

“Our winters are the only season that get black mascara, everyone else we recommend brown,” says Bolotas.

“This appointment was so helpful and it helped me learn so much,” says Nelson.

“My son is two and I'm wondering if we can get him a color analysis, hahaha,” says Castro Waller.

All joking aside, Bolotas says the gift of knowing your colors is a lifetime investment in yourself.