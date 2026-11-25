RONAN, MT — Fourth graders at K. William Harvey Elementary in Ronan are spreading kindness one coffee cup at a time, decorating handmade sleeves for Iced Mocha Joint, a local coffee shop.

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Ronan fourth graders spread holiday cheer with handmade coffee sleeves at a local coffee shop

The students have already decorated 300 sleeves, and they don't plan on stopping there. They hope to make even more in the future.

The messages they write are simple, warm and often playful.

"Mine said, 'You mean a latte to this world,'" one student said.

"I wanted something that would make people smile," one student said.

When I asked the students why kindness matters, their answers were heartfelt.

"It makes people's day if they are down," one student said.

"Because if there wasn't any kindness in this world, we wouldn't have friends, and love wouldn't have that much power," one student said.

Their messages are already reaching customers.

"That's beautiful. Ms. Jackson's fourth grade, thank you so much for the sleeve of coffee."

Iced Mocha Joint owner McKenzie Caets came up with the idea as a way to brighten her customers' days.

"We have 'you always look good,' we have 'stay brewtiful,'" Caets said.

"I just love my community, and I love the holidays, and I just wanted to do something to bring a little happiness to everyone's day," Caets said.

She teamed up with her friend, fourth-grade teacher Ms. Jackson, whose students took it from there.

"This group does a really good job of understanding what it means to be kind," Jackson said.

And while each sleeve may only last for one cup of coffee, the students hope the message lasts a little longer.

"Kindness really matters in this world," one student said.

"I am happy you exist in it," one student said.