PABLO, MT — Business students at Salish Kootenai College are working to pay it forward — raising money for a scholarship aimed at relieving financial stress for next year's freshman class.

A group of students, including John Komotios and Bailee Flammond, are behind the "Future Bison Scholarship," which will be open to incoming freshmen. The cohort hopes to raise $10,000 through their entrepreneurship class, knocking on doors, selling t-shirts, and attending local events.

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Salish Kootenai College business students raise scholarship funds for incoming freshmen

"Scholarships have been a big part of my educational journey," Komotios said.

Flammond said the support she received made a direct difference in her own academic path.

"They've made it to where I can make it this far and graduate with my bachelor's degree," Flammond said.

For Komotios, the effort carries deeper meaning.

"As Native Americans we come from a lot of struggle," Komotios said. "To me this means a lot, especially to inspire the next generation."

The students also hope the scholarship will encourage more incoming students to consider pursuing a business degree.

"If you're someone who doesn't really know what you want to do, business opens so many doors for you," Flammond said.

Faculty advisor Timothy Carlin said the project reflects what business education at Salish Kootenai College is all about.

"To give back to your community — not just to make a living for your family, but to make your community, your tribe a better place to live in," Carlin said.

Email timothy_carlin@skc.edu for more information on the scholarship.

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