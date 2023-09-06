Veterans in Columbia Falls receive Quilts of Valor

COLUMBIA FALLS - Veterans at the Columbia Falls Montana Veterans Home were given a very special honor on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation awarded over 50 veterans with handmade quilts to honor their service and sacrifice to the country. Each quilt has the name of the veteran and the people who quilted it on a patch.

The foundation began 20 years ago and has given out over 357,000 quilts so far which are meant to comfort and heal the veterans.

Friends and family joined the veterans for Wednesday's ceremony.

“One of the things is many Vietnam veterans specifically didn't get thanked when they came home. And it's wonderful to be able to see the smile on their face. Some have tears, some are humbled, some just smile. It's just very rewarding to be able to see a veteran's reaction to receiving a quilt,” said Western Montana Quilts of Valor coordinator Deborah Tomell.

Quilts of Valor gives quilts to active-duty members and veterans who are eligible.

If you would like to nominate a veteran for a quilt or help create a quilt visit https://www.qovf.org/.