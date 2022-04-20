Watch
West Mont fundraiser to support Montanans with disabilities

West Mont began their second annual “Raise a Cup” fundraiser on Wednesday, where all the proceeds go towards their mission of supporting Montanans with disabilities.
Posted at 5:30 PM, Apr 20, 2022
HELENA - West Mont kicked off its second annual “Raise a Cup” fundraiser on Wednesday.

All of the proceeds raised from the event will go towards its mission of supporting Montanans with disabilities.

“Just for coffee lovers and people who like to support good causes,” said Janelle Egli, Director of Development for West Mont.

Egli says this fundraiser allows the organization to continue to serve Montanans with disabilities.

West Mont provides community, supported living, vocational training and employment opportunities.

The “Raise a Cup” fundraiser has artisan mugs and bowls crafted by Montana artists.

“We really like the concept of supporting local artists, keeping things local and it is very unique. You're not going to have another mug like somebody else, it's all handcrafted and yeah, there's kind of a different style for everybody,” said Egli.

Local coffee shops such as Florence Coffee Company, 1889 Coffeehouse and General Mercantile gave coupons to the event for up to $5.

Elgi says this fundraiser would not be possible without the help of the community.

“The Helena community is really tremendous when it comes to giving and showing up,” said Egli.

The “Raise a Cup” fundraiser will be continued on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 2910 N. Montana Avenue in Helena.

